EU residents favor domestic trips and travel by car

Almost three quarters (73%) of trips made by EU residents were made within their own country of residence, according to a report published Thursday, June 27 by Eurostat, a Directorate-General of the European Commission responsible for providing statistical information. Motor vehicles, mainly cars, proved the most common means of transport (64%).

While travel has become a real passion for some thanks to the increasing variety of offers and services in the aviation and accommodation sectors, a report from the European Commission reveals that the majority of Europeans don’t necessarily head beyond their own borders when making trips.

Based on figures from 2017, EU residents made 1.3 billion trips with overnight stays, and in almost three-quarters of cases, those trips were made within their own country of residence.

Romanians scored the highest share of domestic trips (94%), followed by the Spanish (91%), the Portuguese (89%), the Greeks (88%), the French (87%) and the Bulgarians (86%).

The largest proportion of trips abroad was seen in smaller countries like Luxemburg (98%) and Malta (68%), not to mention Belgium (80%) and Slovenia (62%).

In fact, just 27% of trips were made abroad, of which 21% were to other EU countries and 6% were to destinations outside of the EU.

The average trip length was 5.1 nights, whether domestic or abroad. Almost half of all trips (49%) were for leisure or vacation purposes, while 35% were visits to family or friends. Only 12% were business trips.

Cars are the most common means of transport

Rented accommodation was the top choice for overnight stays during trips made by EU residents in 2017 (55%). Hotels and similarly serviced accommodation options account for 32%, while 6% of stays were spent at campsites and the remaining 17% in other rented accommodation, such as holiday homes, apartments, youth hostels and mountain huts.

Neither train nor air travel managed to outstrip the car as the main means of transport for trips made by EU residents (64%), with the highest share of trips by car found in Slovenia (85%), Portugal (80%), Czech Republic (79%), Spain (77%) and Bulgaria (77%).

Airplanes proved the next most common means of transport (17%), with trains used for just 11% of trips. The French were the most avid train users for tourism trips (15%) followed by the Germans (14%). Less common means of transport were buses (6%) and water vessels (2%).