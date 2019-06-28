Govt got budget passed from NA through ‘historical rigging’: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government orchestrated historical rigging to pass budget and finance bill in the national assembly session held on Friday.

Speaking in a media talk after the session, the PPP leader said that in a never seen precedent the incompetent government which came into power by rigging got it’s budget and finance bill passed with force.

Bilawal alleged that Speaker Asad Qaisar is partisan to an extent that he appears to be the servant of members of treasury benches. “Even speakers during Zia and Musharraf era were more non-partisan,” he added. “He has not released production orders of two members belonging from erstwhile FATA despite protests,” he lamented.

Bilawal said with the imposition of 15 percent tax on Thar Coal project in the budget, the government has attacked Sindh. “The anti-people government is involved in the financial killings of farmers and labourers,” he said, adding that despite promises of jobs, there is a massive unemployment in the country and people are getting homeless. “I request people to come and protest against the government. People will fight this government on every level and avenue,” he said.

Bilawal said all the opposition parties are fighting hard for the nation’s sake by setting their personal differences aside. “Government is giving relief to the elite by increasing burden on the poor,” he said, adding that the PPP has always raised voice for the betterment of masses and will always stand with them in future as well.

“The incumbent government is fooling the nation in the name of change,” Bilawal said. “Some leaders say they don’t want to run a campaign against the incumbent government, others say they don’t want to topple the government,” he said, adding that it is the PPP that believes in the supremacy of the parliament.

The PPP leader said he has decided to take to streets against the anti-people policies of the government. “I will tell the nation as to how the PTI government has ruined the country at my Gujjar Khan rally which is scheduled for Saturday (today),” he said, adding that the PPP is fighting against the government at all fronts. He said that Rehber Committee will decide on the lockdown plan.