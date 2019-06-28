OGRA recommends decrease in fuel prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a decrease in the prices of petroleum products and forwarded a summary in this regard to the petroleum division. According to the OGRA’s summary, a decrease of Rs 0.77 per litre was recommended in the price of petrol. If approved, the price of petrol would go down to Rs 111.91 per litre. For diesel, the regulatory authority recommended a decrease of Rs 2.30 per litre. Similarly, the body recommended cutting down the price of light diesel oil by Rs 0.26 per litre. The body also suggested slashing the price of kerosene oil by Rs 2.94 per litre.

The OGRA has recommended the decrease in prices of petroleum and oil products to take effect from July 1.