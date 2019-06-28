Afghan President meets Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani on Friday met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and Pak-Afghan relations during the meeting, besides exchanging ideas for cooperation to promote peace in the region.

The Afghan President also shared his past memories about historical Lahore city and lauded unique hospitality, love, and sincerity of Lahorites.

On the occasion, the Punjab Governor said that brotherly countries would come further closer due to the visit of the Afghan president, adding that Pakistan always stood with Afghanistan for its peace, development and prosperity.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted friendly relations with all neighbouring countries, he said.

Governor’s wife Mrs. Sarwar and Afghan officials were also present on the occasion. The Governor warmly received the Afghan president on his arrival at the Governor’s House earlier.