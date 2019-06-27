Government, BNP-M come to an agreement

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said all six of the points raised by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) have been thoroughly discussed and agreed upon by the government.

“BNP-M is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its six points will be implemented in true letter and spirit,” Khattak said while addressing a joint press conference with BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal at the Parliament House.

Regarding the development about the agreement between government and the BNP-M, the minister said the media will be informed in this regard. He said there was delay in implementing the six points of BNP-M but the government is sincere in meeting the demands. He said the six points include the issue of missing persons, water shortage, quota for the Baloch youth in government departments and repatriation of the 2.5 million Afghan refugees.

Khattak said a committee has been constituted to address the missing persons issue. He said soon there will be good news about the missing persons. He said the government will ensure that the local people in Balochistan do not turn into minority in the process of development of Gwadar Port. He said measures will be taken for construction of more dams in Balochistan, adding that six percent quota of the Balochistan youth in government departments will also be ensured.

Khattak said the issue of electricity in Balochistan is being resolved on permanent basis and solar system will be installed in the province. He said the government will provide Rs 9 billion subsidy to the government of Balochistan on electricity and the duration of load shedding will be three hours a day.

The minister said the government has no intention to abolish the 18th Amendment of the constitution as it does not have two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, so the opposition should stop spreading rumours on the matter. He said the government does not enjoy majority in the Lower House to make amendments in the constitution.

On the occasion, Akhtar Mengal said Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured them about progress on missing persons’ issue and other matters. He said the prime minister also told them that neither Balochistan’s share in National Finance Commission award will be cut nor the 18th Amendment be rolled back.

Mengal said a committee of parliamentarians should be constituted to prepare a report on the problems being faced by the people of Balochistan. He said that he has suggested to the prime minister that a committee of political leaders be sent to Balochistan to properly understand the grievances of the people there. “Once it returns, the committee should present a report to the parliament and then whatever decision is taken on the matter will be acceptable to us,” he added.

The BNP-M, which is a partner of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, had earlier threatened to abstain from voting on the budget, warning that it will go with whoever could address its grievances. The announcement had sparked a flurry of activity from the government, which has a thin majority in the National Assembly and needs all the numbers it can muster ahead of the budget vote. Despite all that, however, the BNP-M had stayed away from the all-parties conference organised by the opposition a day earlier.