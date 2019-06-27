Al-Azizia reference: IHC irked over delay in preparation of case book

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the registrar office to once again prepare a case book for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals in the Al-Azizia reference which implicates former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In his remarks, Justice Amir Farooq directed the registrar office not to include any unrelated record in the case book except for the court trial.

The court observed that missing documents was a serious issue while hearing of the appeals by the two-member bench. The bench also asked why the case book was not being prepared.

Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris maintained that a chart was prepared with details. He, however, added that certain documents were still missing or their order was incorrect.

Justice Amir maintained that this must be stated so the registrar office was not asked for changes again and again. “Over 20,000 pages have already been copied.”

He asked the anti-graft body’s prosecutor whether it had emailed anything to the registrar office.

“Why do you want to include these additional documents?” he said. The NAB prosecutor responded by saying that certain documents were stale and better copies were submitted. Sharif’s counsel said such documents were not presented at the trial court and the NAB must first inform him before presenting them. “We will make a schedule for hearing of the appeals and the case parties must state the time needed by them,” the IHC judge said. Haris maintained that the court would soon be informed about the situation.

The court, while directing the registrar office to prepare the papers, adjourned the hearing until September.

In his plea filed with the IHC, the three-time premier had challenged the accountability court’s verdict in Al-Azizia reference in which he was awarded seven years of imprisonment. On the other hand, the NAB had filed a request for extension of the punishment awarded to the former prime minister.