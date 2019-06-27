All-round India continue winning streak to end West Indies campaign

Terrific half-centuries from MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli backed up by fiery spells of fast bowling from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah saw India thrash West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford to further their bid to seal a World Cup 2019 semi-final spot here on Thursday. The Old Trafford Stadium was a sea of blue as India put in a quintessential all-round show to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Kohli (72 off 82) and Dhoni (56 off 61) helped the hosts reach a 268 for 7 despite a below par performance from the middle order. The bowlers though right from Bumrah (2-9) and Shami (4-16) to Yuzvedndra Chahal (2-39) at no point gave West Indies a sniff as the Islanders were bowled out for a meagre 143 in 34.2 overs.

The West Indies chase started off on the wrong foot with Shami bouncing out Chris Gayle with a snorter. The ball hurried on the lanky opener which he could only mistime to Kedar Jadhav at mid-on for 9. Such was the discipline of the two new ball bowlers that the West Indies batsmen could not get anything away. Both Shami and Bumrah were meticulous with their lines, bowled in the channel and kept chipping away.

The first ten overs yielded just 29 runs for the West Indies. The intensity was not let off by the first and second change bowlers — Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav — as run scoring increasingly became more of a task. Sunil Ambris, playing his first game of the tournament, and Nicholas Pooran did stitch a 55-run stand to revive West Indies briefly but both fell in quick succession to make the climb steeper. It did not take long for India to polish off the tail and send the Manchester crowd into an absolute frenzy. Oshane Thomas was the last man to fall to Shami, who finished with a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, opting to bat first, India got off to a steady start reaching 29-0 inside the first six overs before Rohit Sharma was dubiously given out caught behind by the third umpire. The ball from Roach had gone between Rohit’s bat and pad, with the on-field umpire rejecting West Indies’ appeal. On review, the third umpire Michael Gough sent Rohit back although it wasn’t clear whether the spike on ultra-edge was from the bat or pad.

From there on, it was a case of Kohli doing his thing even as the others around him failed to convert starts. He started off confidently, getting off the mark with a thrash past backward point and looked to tick the scoreboard stealthily thereon.

At 140 for 4 with a long tail, India were in trouble. Kohli kept them going at one end — he crossed the 20000 international run-mark and also his fourth successive half-century this World Cup. The final flourish was provided to some extent from Pandya and Dhoni. The duo added 70 for the sixth wicket in 60 balls, with Pandya scoring 46 off 38. He, and Mohammed Shami, fell in the penultimate over to Sheldon Cottrell. Dhoni, however, finished things off on a high as he hit Thomas for two sixes and a four in the final over to get past his half-century and take India past 265. For West Indies Roach was the pick of the bowlers returning 3-36 while Sheldon Cottrell too chipped in with two wickets.