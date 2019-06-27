India will deliberately lose against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, claims Basit

Former Pakistan Basit Ali has claimed that India will deliberately lose against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, inorder to hurt Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England and Wales. The Virat Kohli-led unit can seal their spot in the semis of 2019 World Cup with a win against West Indies on Thursday in Manchester. “India have played only five matches so far and they would never want Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final. India’s remaining matches are against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and everyone saw the way they played against Afghanistan,” Basit was quoted as saying ARY News.

When the anchor asked for more clarification on the statement, Ali questioned India’s approach towards these games. “People don’t say that they will lose intentionally but India will play in such a way that people won’t be able to make any remarks. When playing Australia, David Warner didn’t play at all,” he added. Ali also claimed that New Zealand deliberately lost their league game against Pakistan, during the 1992 World Cup.

“Cricket is not a game of chance. In 1992, New Zealand purposely lost to Pakistan (in the league stage) and Imran Khan would agree with that. The Kiwis lost so they could play the semi-final in their own country,” he said.

Pakistan had a disastrous start to their World Cup campaign, losing three of their first five matches with a single victory, against England, and a no-result. But Sunday’s win over South Africa at Lord’s and Wednesday’s victory in Birmingham have revived their hopes of pulling off a sensational comeback. Their next game is on Saturday against Afghanistan, who have lost all seven of their matches at the tournament in England and Wales and they finish their group fixtures against Bangladesh, who are level with Pakistan on seven points. Sri Lanka are also in the hunt, one point behind but with a game in hand, meaning 1992 winners Pakistan must still rely on other results going in their favour to qualify from the 10-team group phase.