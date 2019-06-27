Matters with BNP-M govt have been settled: Pervaiz Khattak

All six of the points raised by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) have been thoroughly discussed and agreed upon by the government, Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak said on Thursday while addressing a joint press conference with BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal at the Parliament House.The defence minister was speaking to media, a day after an All Parties Conference under Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman took place in the capital. Defence Minister Khattak said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not stepping back from the six-point agenda.Khattak said that the government has no differences with the BNP, adding that the solution to the problems in Balochistan is political. He said that the province will get six percent in jobs and for putting an end to loadshedding the centre is providing a subsidy of Rs9 billion to Balochistan.Earlier, BNP president Akhtar Mengal had forwarded a written message to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman via Maulana Asad Mehmood, informing him of not participating in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). The PM has assured that the National Finance Award will not be reduced and there will be no changes in the 18th Amendment.“The other matter that was raised by the party was regarding water, and it has been promised that several small dams will be created in the province to help in water conservation. Furthermore, the feasibility for two larger dams is also being created and work will begin on them as soon as the process is completed,” Khattak said. “Another issue discussed in the meeting was the sense of insecurity that the people of Gwadar feel because of a large number of outsiders that are going to the area as it develops. There is a fear that these people may be able to obtain identification cards from the area and the Baloch majority may become a minority.“We have ensured the party that a bill will be brought into the National Assembly to ensure that such an event does not take place and the rights of the people of Gwadar are protected,” the defence minister said. Another one of the BNP-M’s concerns was the unfulfilled promise of six per cent government jobs being provided to people of the province. “Regarding this, we have assured the party that the promise will be fulfilled and, with time, Balochistan will get its fair share of government jobs,” Khattak said.The last point on the agenda was about the respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees, which both sides have agreed on.Mengal, when given the chance to speak, said that he was grateful that the government had taken the time to ease the party’s concerns.“However, it should be known that the differences between the two sides were not developed because of us,” he said.