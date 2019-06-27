Matters with BNP-M govt have been settled: Pervaiz Khattak

All six of the points raised by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) have been thoroughly discussed and agreed upon by the government, Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak said on Thursday while addressing a joint press conference with BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal at the Parliament House.

The defence minister was speaking to media, a day after an All Parties Conference under Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman took place in the capital.

Defence Minister Khattak said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is not stepping back from the six-point agenda.

Khattak said that the government has no differences with the BNP, adding that the solution to the problems in Balochistan is political.

He said that the province will get six percent in jobs and for putting an end to loadshedding the centre is providing a subsidy of Rs9 billion to Balochistan.

Earlier, BNP president Akhtar Mengal had forwarded a written message to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman via Maulana Asad Mehmood, informing him of not participating in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).