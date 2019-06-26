No threat from opp, says govt

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government faces no threat from the opposition.

In a tweet, she said the opposition leadership always jilts Maulana Fazalur Rehman after asking him to lead the protest.

Sympathising with Maulana Fazalur Rehman she said, opposition’s weak shoulders cannot bear the weight of his political deprivation. She said outcome of Maulana’s current adventure will also be like his election venture. After failure of all-parties conference (APC) misadventure, Fazalur Rehman should focus on religious services, she said. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman should devote his next four years in service of the religion following the failure of the all-parties conference,” she added.

She said the declaration of APC revealed that its main target was the Debt Inquiry Commission.

“The Debt Inquiry Commission has united them all. Their rejection of it shows that there is something fishy. There is also not a single word in the APC declaration against corruption. Those who have done nothing wrong should face the commission courageously,” she said, while speaking at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the apparent unity of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is a farce and opposition will disintegrate in the coming months.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, the minister said that PML-N is a party divided into ‘Shehbaz League’ and ‘Nawaz League’ and the Sharif family is fighting behind closed doors while their unity is only restricted to television screens.

Sheikh Rashid said opposition parties have no recipe to launch a protest movement. “I think Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being cheated,” he said. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said there was a need to have strict implementation of laws to wipe out the elements involved in plundering national money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said we need to bring changes in laws so that anyone found involved in corrupt practices can face severe punishment without delay.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq said the opposition’s APC was aimed at protecting the leadership of PPP and PML-N who are facing corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding an APC was an old practice of political parties, particularly those in the opposition, to make a hue and cry and make themselves politically relevant.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that the government will not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any political party whose leaders have been involved in corruption and facing cases in courts.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, the minister said the opposition wants to pressurise the government and save their leaders by calling the APC. He said that main purpose of the opposition parties to hold APC is just to protect their leaders and their looted money.