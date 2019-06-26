Pakistan’s Shaheen smashes New Zealand top order in World Cup clash

BIRMINGHAM: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson struggled to form a partnership with teammate James Neesham as they faced the onslaught of Pakistani bowlers in the World Cup clash at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were 58 for the loss of 4 wickets by the end of the 18th over after fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir took down New Zealand’s top order.

Afridi struck New Zealand thrice, dismissing three of New Zealand’s top order including Tom Latham, Ross Taylor and Colin Munro. The Guardian described Afridi’s spell as the “spell of his teenage life”. Until this point, Afridi had picked up three wickets for 11 runs in seven overs.

These Pakistan fans have arrived at Edgbaston in some style 🙌 #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/k299lpxmyk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019



Latham was dismissed in the 13th over by Afridi, and was replaced by Neesham as Pakistani fans celebrated Kiwis’ plight.

Earlier, Afridi had dismissed Ross Taylor after Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed dove to his right to take an impressive one-handed catch in the ninth over. New Zealand were 38 for 3 when Latham joined his captain Kane Williamson on the crease.

It was Afridi’s third wicket of the match, who dismissed New Zealand opener Colin Munro in the seventh over. The over was all the more precious as it was also a maiden.

Haris Sohail successfully held on to the ball at first slip after Munro tried to drive a slightly wide delivery by Afridi.

“It’s a no-brainer, history is going to repeat itself.” The Pakistan fans are getting very excited about the many similarities between the 1992 and 2019 World Cups.#WeHaveWeWill | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/fqWC2YatCt — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019



New Zealand were 24 for the loss of two wickets in seven overs.

Pakistan got off to a good start after Amir bowled out New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in the second over. It was the fast-bowler’s first ball of the match. The first over was bowled by all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Kiwis were 22 for the loss of one wicket by the end of the fifth over. New Zealand skipper Williamson joined opener Colin Munro after Guptill got out.

Toss and pre-match chatter

New Zealand had won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the high-stakes Cricket World Cup game at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Speaking after the toss, Ahmed said that he would have chosen to bat first as well, had he won the toss.

He admitted that “catching was still a concern but we work hard [to improve] it”.

“Hopefully we’ll do well as a fielding unit today,” he said.

When asked if Pakistan — who bounced back on Sunday after a demoralising defeat from India and kicked South Africa out of the tournament — could make it to the World Cup semifinals, Ahmed said: “Pakistan can do anything.”

New Zealand captain Williamson was quoted by ESPN Cricinfo as saying: “You turn up and know you’ll have a tough game, as Pakistan are a very tough side. For us, it’s trying to build on those performances and keep improving.”

New Zealand have the chance to follow Australia into the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup if they beat Pakistan in today’s match.

Pakistan are hoping for a repeat of 1992 when they beat New Zealand in the semi-final and went on to win the title. They can move one point behind fourth-place England with a win, and go level with Bangladesh, as the race for the finals spots unexpectedly opens up.

The match was delayed by an hour because of a wet outfield. Following pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.30pm — when the game was scheduled to start — it was announced that the toss would take place at 3pm and the match at 3.30pm with no overs lost.

The delay did not deter Pakistan’s fans, who arrived at the stadium with a flourish.