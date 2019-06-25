Floodwater disconnects road link in over 100 villages

The road communication of 110 villages in Kachho belt was disconnected with city head quarter of taluka Johi on Monday due to flowing of flood water into Nai Gaaj Nullah. Nai Gaaj Nullah water started to flow into Manchhar Lake and level of Manchhar lake has started to raise on Tuesday.

Locals of area complained that they were facing shortages of food and medicines but district administration in Kachho belt had not helped them

The different parts of Kheer Thar Ranges mountain, Karo Jabal, Karo Koat, Sado Mado and Gorakh hill station received heavily rain as a result of 20 feet high flood water flowing into Nai Gaaj Nullah and disconnecting the land communication of 110 villages with city head quarter Johi in taluka Johi. The rain water has created troubles for local residents of Kachho belt.

Villages related with union council Pat Gul Mohammad, Sawro, Wahi Pandhi, Tando Rahim Khan and Wahi Pandhi were seriously affected due to disconnecting of land communication with city Johi.

Speaking with reporters, Gul Mohammad Birohi resident of Wahi Pandhi town of Kachho said that due to 20 feet flowing water of rain into Nai Gaaj Nullah, the Wahi Pandhi road, Tando Rahim, Sawaro road and Chhnini road were also flooded at different places and it had caused problem for residents of all 110 villages in five union councils of taluka Johi. He said that due to disconnecting of land communication with Johi city, it has caused troubles for food and medicines. Another resident of union council Sawro Shah Mohammad Leghari complained that no one senior officer from administration Dadu had visited area to support them or help them. While Mr Ashfaq Memon advisor to CM Sindh for irrigation department told that all kind arrangements were taken along with FP-Flood Protective to face any untoward incident. He said that patrolling was started by irrigation department along with FP bund to monitor the rain water flowing into Nai Gaaj Nullah and situation of water was normal. its level of water was reducing. He said that due to rain and water into Nai Gaaj Nullah local people are happy and they will cultivate their crops as soon as water will reduce.

While due to rain at top of tourist place Gorakh hills station, the tourists stayed.

Chairman GHDA-Gorakh Hills Development Authority PPP MNA Rafiq Ahmed Jamali told that tourists were safe at Gorakh Hills Station and Gorakh Hills Station area was also receiving rains. He said that as soon rain will end, they will return safely. He said that all ind facilities were provided to tourists as they were enjoying rainy situation at top of Gorakh hills station.

While Syed Nasir Hussain Shah provincial minister irrigation Sindh has strictly directed irrigation officials to monitor rain water along with FP bund and Nai Gaaj Nullah and send report on daily base.