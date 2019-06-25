Jacqueline Fernandez says upcoming web series is a new territory for herJacqueline Fernandez says upcoming web series is a new territory for her

Model-turned-actress Jacqueline Fernandez says she feels flattered when people say she is a dependable artiste. Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of multiple successful films.

Asked how it feels to be counted among dependable actresses, she told the media, “If that is what people say, then I am obviously very flattered and it’s a very important reputation to have. I’ve been a part of big commercial films and I do identify myself as a commercial actress. I’ve been doing this for the past 10 years but still there is a long way to go.”

Since producer and story writer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced a sequel to his hit 2014 action-comedy ‘Kick’, Fernandez is excited about it but says the filmmaker is a perfectionist and is working on the script as of now.

On the sidelines of a Sri Lanka Tourism event, she said, “I think Sajid Nadiadwala is working on the script of the film. It is something that he has been working on consistently for some time and knowing Nadiadawala, he is a perfectionist. So he’ll not come to any of us without a perfect blockbuster script and we are giving all the time and space to him which he needs for that.”

Fernandez is also making her debut in the digital entertainment space with Netflix’s upcoming original film titled “Mrs Serial Killer’.

“It’s a new territory for me and not something that I am used to. I am used to theatricals, cinema halls and Fridays, but this is a completely new and interesting space for me. What’s interesting about it is that it seems to be the future and it seems to be a new emerging platform for films. But it doesn’t change anything about what we do,” she added.