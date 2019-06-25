Aarti ties the knot with chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy

Actress Aarti Chabria, best-known for her role in the film ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, married Visharad Beedassy in Mumbai on Monday.

Aarti Chabria announced her wedding on social media with a picture from the ceremony and wrote, “Guess who just got married! Please give us your blessings.”

Along with the post, she also thanked her designers and team for helping out the couple.

“On our special day, our outfit was done by the very talented @lalitdalmiaofficial. Jewellery: @minerali_store. Makeup by my dear friend, my darling @amritakalyanpur. Hair by my favourite @manjula7038. And who better to capture the moment than @luvisrrani and his fabulous team,” she added.

The bride glowed in a red lehnga with floral motifs. She complemented her bridal look with a matha-patti, maang teeka and a nath. The groom wore a red and golden sherwani.

For the picture, Chabria sports goofy expression while Visharad Beedassy gave a serious look. Beedassy is reportedly a chartered account.

Fan clubs have also curated pictures from the ceremony.

Chabria, 36, is a former beauty queen. Before venturing into films, she appeared in music videos. ‘Lajja’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai’ and ‘Shaadi #1’ are some of her Hindi films. Chabria has also worked in Telugu, Punjabi and Kannada films. Here’s wishing Chabria and Beedassy a happy and blissful married life!