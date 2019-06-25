‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ to release on Friday

Mark your calendars. Upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, which is the latest addition in the Marvel cinematic universe, will now release on Friday, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film would see Spider-Man dealing with the fallout from Infinity War and as per the title, it will be the first Spider-Man solo film to take the hero out of New York.

The film will feature British actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, while Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen as the classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio.

Earlier this year, makers of the film released the trailer of the superhero film and it features Spider-man in the aftermath of ‘Avengers – Endgame’.

This trailer features Peter Parker still reeling from the death of his mentor and father figure, Tony Stark.

“Everywhere I go, I see his face, I just really him miss him,” Tom Holland says in the trailer.