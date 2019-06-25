Tough duty

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am a 29-year-old married guy. Three years ago, I shifted to Dubai as I got a job there. A few months later, I met a girl who worked in my office. We dated for almost a year and got married. We have a daughter now. I found a job in Abu Dhabi and so we shifted there but my wife refused to leave her Dubai job. Now every day, I wake up early, take a bus and drop her all the way from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. In the evening, as soon as my shift ends, I rush to the bus stop to pick her up and bring her home. My mother takes care of our child in the meantime. This is becoming really exhausting as you can imagine. I can’t reason with her as she’s been born and bred in Dubai and is very headstrong and an independent thinker. Also, she’s five years older to me. I love her and don’t want to leave her. Please advise.

Rose’s advice:

This really seems to be an issue as the arrangement is exhausting you and is sucking the energy out of you because you’ve to travel from point A to point B just to pick and drop her. Now, this is taking a toll on your marriage. I would suggest that since she’s so independent and headstrong, why don’t you let her commute herself? I don’t understand why you’ve to pick and drop her. The current arrangement will exhaust you so much that one day, you’ll say that you’ve had it and this will affect your relationship. You just have to sit down and discuss it with her. I don’t understand why you’ve to pick and drop her as if she’s a child. If she’s working there and doesn’t want to leave her job, then you can’t force her. If that’s what she wants to do then she can carry on as I don’t think this is wrong. But you can chalk out another doable arrangement. Tell her to manage herself. You don’t have to treat her like a baby. If you continued like this, one day, you’ll become super cranky. Also since you’ve a baby, you need to tread carefully. Since she’s lived there and is a local, it shouldn’t be problem for her to commute herself. She’s independent so what are you scared of? She knows what she’s doing and is not a kid.

Mathira’s advice:

The age factor shouldn’t be considered here. Just because a person is older that doesn’t mean they’re always right. However, she does need to know that if she loves you, then she wouldn’t want to make you go through any kind of hell. You need to tell her that you’re facing this issue and she needs to understand this. Don’t leave her over an issue like this, unless it’s something else. Also, you have a child together so breaking up shouldn’t be an option. Just relax, calm down and explain to her. Why doesn’t she travel independent? That’s also possible and she can do that. Explain her stuff and tell her it’s not working. Tell her what you’re actually going through. She’s your wife after all and if she cares about you, she’ll compromise. Make her stand in your shoes. Make her realise that whatever you want is good for her too. In case, she doesn’t understand, go with the current arrangement but give her the silent treatment. Many people are born rich but sometimes, there are certain things that even the rich can’t afford to do. You can’t forcibly make someone do things for you. Ups and downs are a part of life. One needs to be flexible. Also, she needs to realise that job opportunities come and go but relationships do not. Once they break, there’s nothing you can do. A good couple is a flexible couple.