Notable literary figures honoured during Aik Sham Teen Mehman ceremony

A literary ceremony titled Aik Sham Teen Mehman was arranged under the auspices of literary society Bazm-e-Ahbab-e-Qalam in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to honour three literary figures Zafar Iqbal Anjum, Riffat Waheed and Nisar A Mujahid. The ceremony was presided over by senior poet Qayyum Tahir while Asnaath Kanwal and Fatima Qamar were chief guests. Those who paid tribute paid to Zafar Iqbal Anjum, Riffat Waheed and Nisar A Mujahid were Raja Abdul Qayyum, Wafa Chishti and Qazi Arif Hussain for their tremendous literary services. The ceremony followed by poetry recital. Prominent poets Naseem-e-Sahar, Ziauddin Naeem, Ifran Khawani, Abdul Qadir Taban, Tahir Baloch, Dr Farhat Abbas, Rukhsana Sahar, Kalim Ehsan Butt, Sultan Harfi, Ali Ahmed Qamar and Asnath Kanwal and others presented their poetry.