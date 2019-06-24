Fazl-ur-Rehman extends APC invitation to opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman called opposition leaders on Sunday to formally invite them for the All Parties Conference on June 26.

The JUI-F chief called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, President Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, amongst others.

Reportedly, Rehman couldn’t contact with Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chairman Akhtar Mengal as he was abroad. Mengal’s party is a coalition partner of PTI in the Centre.

Rehman claimed that Mengal has assured him of his presence at the APC. Earlier on June 14, Mengal hinted at joining hands with the opposition, saying the party will “not be able to remain with the government if political issues in Balochistan remained unresolved”.

Maulana Fazl said that Mengal has assured him of his presence at the APC session.

Balochistan National Party has summoned a session of party leaders to discuss the decision regarding the APC.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman announced to host an APC on June 26.

The conference will host the representatives of opposition parties at Islamabad to formulate a joint strategy for future course-of-action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Fazl convened the APC after consultation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent the PML-N and PPP, respectively.

The opposition parties will consult on the change of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, preventing the budget from getting passed from both houses, anti-government movement and a possible lockdown of the capital city in the APC.

The opposition leaders decided to convene an APC in an Iftar dinner hosted by the PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.