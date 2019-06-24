U.S. cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful, Iran minister says

LONDON – U.S. cyber attacks against Iranian targets have not been successful, Iran’s telecoms minister said on Monday, after reports that the Pentagon had launched a long-planned cyber attack to disable his country’s rocket launch systems.

Tension is running high between longtime foes Iran and the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he called off a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone.

However, Yahoo News reported on Thursday that the United States had launched cyber attacks, even as Trump backed away from a conventional attack.

The Washington Post said on Saturday that the cyber strikes, which were previously planned, had disabled Iranian rocket launch systems. U.S. officials have declined to comment.

“They try hard, but have not carried out a successful attack,” Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s minister for information and communications technology, said on Twitter.

“Media asked if the claimed cyber attacks against Iran are true,” he said. “Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the (national) firewall.”