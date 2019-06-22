Wasim bats for under-fire Pakistan cricket team members

Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram has come out in support of under-fire Pakistan cricketers by reminding fans of being respectful to the players. Wasim told meda here Saturday ahead of Pakistan’s World Cup match that he felt embarrassed to see fans stooping too low in their interactions with Pakistan cricketers. “Being a Pakistani it’s very embarrassing to see fans misbehaving with players, I feel embarrassed that our fans can stoop to this low, I am sorry but that’s what I felt,” Wasim said. The former captain was reacting to the recent wave of cricket fans harassing cricketers in England following the team’s disappointing show in the World Cup. There were events when these fans publicly abused Pakistan cricketers, including the captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. “Our culture teaches us respecting seniors and loving juniors. The people who are misbehaving with players are those who were not taught manners at home,” the Swing ka Sultan said. “If I was in place of Sarfaraz, I would have grabbed that guy who made the video and trashed his phone before calling his parents asking is this what you had taught to him, is this the way to talk to Pakistan’s captain,” he added.

Talking about Pakistan’s World Cup match against South Africa, Wasim Akram warned Pakistan team that despite a poor run in the tournament so far, South Africa can be a dangerous team for Pakistan at Lord’s on Sunday. Wasim said that South Africa had a point to prove and they would be like wounded lions against Pakistan. “And it depends how Pakistan exploits the situation. South Africa isn’t a bad team but they’ve not played good enough in the tournament. But, they won’t be easy to beat, they’ll fight till the last ball.” Replying to a question, Wasim said that it was difficult to discuss team combination while sitting outside as he doesn’t know what team management had been thinking but he suggested that there should be a blend of seniors and juniors.