Zimbabwe Cricket Board suspended, interim panel formed

The Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZC) was on Friday suspended with immediate effect by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) which is a state-owned enterprise reporting to the sports ministry of the country. Zimbabwe Cricket’s acting managing director Givemore Makoni was also banned from his position, a report stated. Tavengwa Mukuhlani’s election as chairman had put ZC in conflict with SRC, which had issued a directive last week to suspend the ZC’s electoral process. But the board went ahead and conducted the meeting which resulted in the election of Mukuhlani for a four-year term, leading to direct conflict between both organisations.

An interim committee to run cricket has been formed which includes David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost. The SRC claims that it was forced to act after several complaints of violations of the constitution and other controversies. “It cannot be in national interest that a national sporting association continues to conduct itself in a manner that it suggests that it and its officials are a law unto themselves. Certain of its office bearers, past and present, have been the subject matter of allegations involving fraud exchange control violations and other acts of corruption and criminality related to the monies and assets of Zimbabwe Cricket and the International Cricket Council,” the SRC release said.

The development came on the back of the SRC issuing a directive that Zimbabwe Cricket’s elective annual general meeting be suspended, after alleged complaints about the nomination process and the violation of the board’s constitution. Mukuhlani, who is suspended by SRC, said that the suspension directive is not in accordance with either ZC’s constitution or SRC’s own set of rules. “In its totality, the SRC directive is illegal and SRC are forcing us to follow an illegal instruction,” he said. ZC being a full member of International Cricket Council (ICC) are also subject to the rules of the world body, but SRC clarified that ICC entitlement doesn’t mean that ZC isn’t subject to the laws of the land. The ICC will meet for their annual conference next month and is expected to take up this matter in the meeting.