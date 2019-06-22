Pakistan on cusp of achieving peace, stability: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible and enduring peace and stability. Speaking during a talk titled ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London, the army chief said peace and stability can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and a will to take on regional challenges. “Improved security offers foreign investment in Pakistan, a pivot to regional connectivity,” he said. However, the COAS added, the future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve issues and long-pending disputes within the region.