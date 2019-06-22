Zardari says he never asked for any NRO

Slamming the government for accusing him of seeking an NRO-type deal, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday questioned why would he ask for it now when he had not sought for over eight years. “I didn’t ask for NRO for over eight years and three months, why would I seek now,” he said while talking to reporters at the Parliament House, where he was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a production order issued by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to attend the budget session. The PPP leader asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to spell out his viewpoint on a proposed charter of economy, adding the government should give its opinion first, and then he would discuss it with the leadership of his party and other parties as well. A day earlier, Asad Qaiser had said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to constitute a special committee on charter of economy to cope with the prevalent economic challenges.