Sheikh Rasheed announces increase in train fares

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced an increase in train fares from next month.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said fares of different trains will be increased by up to 10 per cent from the next month to minimise losses being incurred owing the rise in fuel prices. “There will not be any increase in fares of destinations with less than 50 kilometre distance,” he said. Sheikh Rasheed said that the increase was being made under compulsion.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Sir Syed Express passenger train on the evening of July 3 at Rawalpindi Railway Station. He said Mianwali Express and two other trains would also be launched within a period of one month.

Responding to questions put to him by journalists, he said he was in favour of a proposed agreement between the government and the opposition on the matters related to the national economy. The minister also endorsed former finance minister Asad Umar’s speech on the budget in the National Assembly. Umar had criticised increase in taxes on items of daily use.

About Thursday’s train accident near Hyderabad, he said that an initial probe report pointed to over-speeding and human error as its possible reasons, adding that an inquiry committee had been formed to look into the incident and fix responsibility.