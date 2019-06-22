PML-N stands divided into two factions: govt

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that Maryam Nawaz has proved that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been divided into two factions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Firdous said the PML-N vice president has rejected the charter of economy of her uncle Shehbaz Sharif, which shows that there are clear rifts within the party. “Today a convicted woman who gained popularity through Qatari letter held a press conference,” she said, adding that Maryam Nawaz terming the charter of the economy proposed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a joke is a big shame for the whole party.

She called Maryam Nawaz’s recent press conference a ‘suicide attack’ on her party. “By calling charter of the economy a joke, Maryam has, in fact, made fun of her uncle Shehbaz Sharif,” the special assistant said. “The PML-N is stuck with two narratives – one of Nawaz and another of Shehbaz. After today’s press conference, it should take Shehbaz’s resignation,” she added.

Firdous said going with the logic that Nawaz should be released because of his medical condition, over 90 percent of the prisoners must be released alongside Nawaz. Maryam should remember she is a convicted criminal and she is on bail, she said. “Courts have not absolved you from the cases,” she added.

Firdous said three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been convicted for money laundering and for hiding assets. She said all those who have looted national exchequer will be held accountable as the ‘day of accountability’ has finally arrived.