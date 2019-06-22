Noise over budget, KSE-100 index declines by 1.3% WoW

After a relief rally witnessed post Federal Budget FY20 announcement last week, the KSE-100 index took its course back to correction. The KSE-100 index declined by 1.3% WoW, losing 448 points and closing at 35,125 levels.

The week also witnessed slower activity as 8.5% WoW lower volumes reflected thinner market participation. Moreover, net FIPI outflow also widened during the week to the tune of US$5.7mn, vis-a-vis US$4.8mn last week. While debate over the Budget remained in limelight in the National Assembly as well as the media, sector performances did not show the same extent of pessimism, said Amrren Soorani, an equity anaylyst at local borkerage house.

Textile Composite, which remained under discussion over negative implications on account of removal of zero-rated status, closed in green with 0.6% WoW gain this week. Moreover, higher international oil prices (+8% WoW) also took gains of Oil and Gas Exploration Companies to 0.7% WoW this week. Apart from Budget discussions, developments related to the energy sector and curbing circular debt also emerged where it was reported that Rs200bn Pakistan Energy Sukuk II is expected to be distributed next week.

In addition, NEPRA also increased power tariffs during the week to recover Rs190 billion from end consumers. On the other hand, repeated news over government’s instruction on upgrading oil refinery operations took the sector amongst laggards as Refineries closed down 6.0% WoW.

Other key news during the week were (1) Fitch has kept Pakistan’s rating stable at ‘B negative’, (2) World Bank has agreed to lend $918mn for three projects, (3) SBP reserves has decreased by US$203 million WoW to US$7.6bn, (4) OGDCL and PPL receive exploration licenses, (5) Rs617.3bn have been released under PSDP FY19 and (6) Sindh and Shanghai Electric are to begin work on 1,320MW coal energy project in Thar.