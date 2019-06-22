I didn’t ask for NRO in eight years, why would I seek now: Zardari

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, slamming the government for accusing him of seeking an NRO-like deal, on Saturday questioned why would he ask for it now when he had not sought over eight years.

“Never in eight years, I have ever asked for the NRO then why should I seek it now,” claimed Zardari.

“The prime minister should express his opinions on the charter of economy and take the opposition into confidence over it. After his suggestions are known, then we will consult our party and other opposition parties,”he said while answering questions put to him by journalists at the Parliament House where he was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a production order issued by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to attend the budget session.

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to finalise a ‘charter of economy’ in consultation with all political parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants him to take the opposition into confidence.

Speaking to the media representatives in Islamabad, former president Zardari also criticised the government for bringing the matter of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), time and again.

Asad Qaiser had said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges.

In tweets on his social media account, he said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.

Today had meeting with PM.Different legislative,political& economic issues were discussed. PM is agreed on constitution of Special committee on charter of Economy to cop with Economic challenges.we will get the opposition onboard for this greater cause of our country. — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) June 21, 2019

“We will get the opposition onboard for the greater cause of our country,” Asad added. He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.