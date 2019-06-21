Eminent experts to present solution to energy crisis at POGEE 2019

Foreign exhibitors have offered many solutions for the energy problems in Pakistan here at the 17th Pakistan oil, gas and energy exhibition 2019 at Karachi Expo Centre. Many trade visitors have shown their interest to acquire ready solution for alternate energy system mostly solar panels for commercial, industrial as well as domestic consumers.

The exhibitors from other countries were of the opinion that they are having good business at the POGEE-2019. International group marketing head Dr. Nodirjon Rasulov representing Camfil Middle East- a Swiss based company-which is the global leader in air filters and clean air solutions, said that, he sees a lot of potential in Pakistani market for the technology his company is offering. “We were in Pakistani market for last 30 years and now we are here again in Pakistan, we see a lot of potential in the local market as huge international investment is expected in coming years”, he observed.

On 2nd day of the exhibition a large number of business professionals diplomats, foreign and commercial attaches, delegates, government officials, and industry leaders witnessed the technologies & product at display. In concurrence of this three day event at Karachi Expo Centre, POGEE-2019 will feature a day long highly focused conference program that is aimed to bringing in South Asia’s energy industry into the limelight. POGEE conference offers an excellent platform for the exchange of views and information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy industry.

15th International conference will commence on Saturday, 22nd, June, 2019, at the Karachi Expo Centre. This international conference is based on the theme, “Energy Transformation: Past, Present & Future”. The conference will be having exclusive sessions on “Transforming Indigenous Resources into Energy Sources”, along with other session on, “Optimizing Past Practices to Save Future”.

Eminent speakers will participate from both local and international organizations, associations & institutes, like, Aspen Aerogel Inc, USA, AVEVA, UAE, Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, (NEPRA), Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET), Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA), Faysal Bank, Energy Department, Government of Sindh. The show will conclude on the Saturday, 22nd, providing the industry a unique platform for industrial networking.