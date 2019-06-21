Healthcare Secretary Momin Agha assumes charge

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Momin Agha on Friday assumed the charge of his post. He earlier served as secretary of the Information and Culture and Higher Education departments. He has also served as the Faisalabad commissioner along with holding many other important portfolios. He held a meeting with department officials after assuming charge.

Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Mozaffar Sial, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries and other staff were present in the meeting. Momin Agha reviewed the administrative issues, ongoing developmental projects and funds allocation in budget in the meeting. He was briefed about the challenges facing the department. Agha said that all efforts would be made to facilitate patients in government hospitals. “Surprise visits will be paid to hospitals to review the performance of field officers and to ensure the availability of medical facilities for patients,” he said.