Those who looted nation will be held accountable: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that those involved in looting and plundering the nation would be held accountable.

He was talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the poor man was the focus of the first budget presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The government will continue to take steps for the betterment of the masses,” he said. The prime minister reiterated his vision for across the board accountability, saying that those involved in looting and plundering the nation would have to face the law and would be held accountable.

During the meeting, the PML-Q leaders vowed to continue their unconditional support for the government. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assured his complete support and assistance to Prime Minister Imran Khan in getting the budget approved in both the national and the Punjab assemblies. The prime minister thanked the PML-Q leaders for their unconditional support to the government.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to discuss the current political scenario and matters pertaining to the parliament. The speaker took the PM into confidence upon the formation of a high-powered Parliamentary Committee to oversee economic issues. The members of the committee will be able to give their valuable input to steer Pakistan out of the economic turmoil. PM Khan praised the speaker for conducting peaceful parliamentary proceedings. The PM expressed hope that the situation would continue thus and all political parties in the house would play their role in keeping the operations peaceful. “Matters pertaining to the opposition protests during the announcement of the federal budget and the issue of production orders for detained political leaders was resolved amicably,” the PM said. Asad Qaiser thanked the PM and said that all members of the Parliament were equal to him and he would not show bias towards anyone. Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed officials to ensure the availability of government rest houses and other official buildings for public within next two weeks. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding opening of government rest houses for public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, Tourism Minister Atif Khan and other senior officers. The meeting decided to open all rest houses in the province including Governor House Nathiagali, Chief Minister House, Speaker House and IGP House for the general public.

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that other countries earned billions of dollars from tourism alone, but Pakistan had in past neglected its cultural heritage. Addressing a ceremony at Lahore Fort, the prime minister had said that the rulers in past “cared about nothing” and tourism industry in Pakistan was in tatters. “No action was taken to preserve the historical and cultural heritage that we have. We could have paid off foreign debt with tourism alone,” he had said.