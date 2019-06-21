Minister inaugurates new Punjab Health Foundation building

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday inaugurated the new building for the Punjab Health Foundation. Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Special Secretary Mian Shakeel and Punjab Health Foundation Managing Director Ajmal Bhatti were also present on the occasion. Twenty rooms of old building of Punjab Health Foundation have been renovated. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that previous governments had ignored the institution and used it for their political and personal interests. “We have made it functional according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. New job opportunities have been created in the health sector. Past governments only issued loans to 1,100 doctors.