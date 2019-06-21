Malaysia sex scandal clouds Mahathir’s succession plan

Leaked sex videos purporting to show a potential successor to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad with another man have deepened rifts within the ruling coalition and raised concerns of a turbulent transition from the 93-year-old leader.

The sex tapes, which are allegedly of Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, were widely distributed to journalists and politicians via WhatsApp last week. Sodomy is a crime in Malaysia and in the past, Anwar Ibrahim, who Mahathir has named as his successor, has spent about a decade in jail under the law.

Azmin, who is said to be close to Mahathir, denied he was in the videos, saying they were a “nefarious plot” to end his political career.

In a video posted on his Facebook page last week, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, an aide at the time to a deputy minister in Azmin’s party, claimed that he was one of the men in the video and the other was Azmin. Haziq was arrested last week and later released on police bail. He has been sacked from his post and Reuters was unable to contact him directly.

The episode has sharpened focus on whether Mahathir will stick to a promise before last year’s general election to hand over power to Anwar, and the potential for political instability in Malaysia. The uncertainty threatens to disrupt already stuttering efforts to revive a struggling economy, including Mahathir’s pre-election promise to cut mounting government debt, a key benchmark of reform success for investors and ratings agencies.