Senate body urges FATF not to fall prey to Indian propaganda

Senate Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the international community not to fall prey to Indian propaganda.

During a committee meeting, he said that considering Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war on terror, it must be removed from the Grey List as well.

“No country has done more than Pakistan for ending terrorism. No country has suffered more damage than Pakistan both in terms of lives lost and financial losses. Each year, Pakistan incurs a loss of Rs 12 billion due to its inclusion in the Grey List,” he said.

Malik said this while reviewing the National Action Plan implementation, FATF and regional security issues.

However, Malik welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter written to the PM. “We wish that PM Narendra Modi gives up his jingoistic and anti-Pakistan policies and instead play a positive role towards peace. The government must inform the parliament about the letter of PM Narendra Modi. So far, the letter’s contents have not been made public,” he said.

Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman raised a point of public importance regarding provision of accommodations to khateebs, moazzans and other mosque employees.

“Unlawful allocation of such accommodations should be stopped. Those responsible should be brought to justice,” he said.

Taking strict notice of the absence of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, the committee chairman instructed CDA to allocate accommodation to all those who had been deprived of their houses within the six months and reimburse all costs of private accommodation that they might have incurred.

The Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Rana Maqbool, was taken-up in the meeting.

Senator Rana Maqbool informed the committee that the bill had been inspired by Islamic teachings.

“For Pakistan to replicate Riasat-e-Madina, it is important that measures be taken to integrate community members so that they stand together at all times,” he said.

Despite all members agreeing to the essence of the bill in principle, it was recommended that certain clauses of the bill be revisited.

The committee suggested that there be no involvement of the government and that this must be run at a local level where the deputy commissioner would conduct elections.

The members stressed the need for the process to be completely welfare based. Senator Abdul Rehman Malik praised the initiative and said that it would be taken-up in the next meeting.

Senator Javed Abbassi took strong notice of the absence of the Interior minister from the meeting. “Action must be taken against the minister,” he said.

Abdul Rehman Malik requested the committee to condone the issue for one last time after which a show-cause notice would be issued.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and CDA.