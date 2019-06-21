Chinese tourists flock to lake to recreate viral photos

Chinese tourists are flocking to a lake in southwest Yunnan province to recreate photos that have gone viral on social media, the country’s latest selfie craze. Visitors to Erhai Lake say photography sets offering everything from rare animals to fields of brightly-colored flowers are essential to creating their Kodak moment. “A lot of my friends have come here to take their photos, so I thought I would try it too,” said Zeng Xinyue, 18, a recent high school graduate. She decided to visit after seeing videos and photos of Erhai lake on Douyin, a video platform owned by startup ByteDance Technology. Erhai is one of China’s biggest freshwater lakes and a backdrop to the city of Dali, which drew 47 million visitors last year, more than triple the number in 2010. Hotels and homestays have sprung up along a 50-km stretch of lakeside road to accommodate tourists.