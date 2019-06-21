A new era in Pakistan-India relations

Following his reelection as prime minister of India, Narendra Modi has a unique opportunity. He and Prime Minister Imran Khan can start a new era of cordial relations between India and Pakistan. The two leaders can choose to repair the cracks and fissures or continue on the warpath.

Before an improvement can be effected in bilateral relations, a realistic assessment of the situation is necessary. The conflict between India and Pakistan has many factors and many aspects to it. Two of the most important outstanding issues are those of Kashmir and river waters.

The relations cannot be normalized between the nuclear neighbours without solving the core issues. Nobody familiar with the history of the two countries would dispute that Kashmir ia a core issue. For longer than seven decades now it has been the cause of much violence, not to talk of tensions between Pakistan and its eastern neighbour.

The fact that the two countries refuse to reconsider their claims to the territory has been the bone of contention. The two nations have fight four wars over it.

The Indian government has let loose a a reign of terror in the Indian-occupied Kashmir just to punish Muslims and to be able to assert its regional power stature.

Pakistan has always remained vocal in support of Kashmiris’ rights, including their right to self-determination.

Pakistan has, time and again, raised its concerns at international forums and human rights organizations over gross violations of human rights by the Indian government.

Unfortunately, India’s alliance with the US has encouraged it to violate international laws.

Watershed management between India and Pakistan is yet another issue that has long threatened to result into a bitter war.

Pakistan and India should have an approach conducive to peace and prosperity in the region

India has been violating the terms of the Indus Basin Treaty (1960) mediated by the World Bank. It is planning to build 155 hydropower projects on Pakistani waters with the purpose, primarily of diverting water flow from western rivers (Indus, Jhelum and Chenab). It has already built six hydro-power plants on Chenab River. These include Baglihar-1 (450 MW) and Salal-2 (690 MW). Two projects, Baglihar-2 (450 MW) and Ranja Ala Dunadi (15 MW) are in the pipeline.

There are many other water projects that India is about to launch in the near future. Those includes Sawalkot, Seli, Pakaldul, Bursar, Rattle, Kishangan and Kiru. Pakistan has raised its concerns regarding the Indian manipulation of the forum. If the problems are not solved there will be no escape from a nuclear catastrophe.

The geopolitics is changing at a rapid pace with changing alliances and formation of new blocks. India’s rising compatibility with the US is sending alarm bells to Pakistan. India is projecting herself as the sole South Asian power. It doesn’t want to see Pakistan grow into a regional competitor. India has started negative propaganda against Pakistan calling it a terrorist haven and a failed state.

Pakistan is also determined to unveil the reality of India’s nefarious designs including atrocities in Kashmir, building of controversial dams, and terrorist financing in Balochistan and Karachi using Afghan soil. The unreasonable blame game and mistrust between the two states threatens a virtual Armageddon.

Pakistan and India ought to adopt an approach aimed at steadying the peace and prosperity in the region.

The two governments need to resolve the impasse and break the stalemate on Kashmir.

They should reopen the door to reconciliation and revive bilateral talks to end decades hostility. It is sad that the tensions have denied progress and development in a region with a very thick population.

The two states must involve the Kashmir issue, ideally without asking a third party to listen to their concerns.

Once this issue is resolved, diplomats can move quickly to lay down the foundations of an era of peace and obscure the threat of a nuclear war.

The South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation, set up in 1985 to take the region forward through trade links and by defeating terrorism. However, India has rendered the organization toothless.

Prime Minister Khan has time and again extended an olive branch to India for peace talks to resume. It is time for the Indian leader to show statesmanship and resolve the water and Kashmir issues.

The writer is Quetta-based columnist