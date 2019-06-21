No change in stance on accession of new members in Nuclear Supply Group: China

BEIJING: China on Friday reiterated that there was no change in its stance on the accession of new members in Nuclear Supply Group (NSG) and pointed out that the next plenary would only discuss technical, legal and political issues concerning the entry of non-NPT members.

“The plenary meeting would discuss the legal and political issues concerned to the entry of the countries which had not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and would not discuss the entry of any specific country,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about any likelihood of change in China’s stance over India’s entry into NSG during the 29th annual plenary to be held in Nur Sultan (Astana), the capital of Kazakhstan next week.