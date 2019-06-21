Saqlain wants Pakistan to win remaining CWC matches with pride

ISLAMABAD: Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has urged Pakistan team to forget about the past and win the remaining four matches of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with pride, as finishing on high note matters in the tournament.

Pakistan will face South Africa on Sunday, New Zealand on June 26, Afghanistan on June 29 and lastly Bangladesh on July 5.

Saqlain, who played 49 Test matches and 169 ODIs for Pakistan between 1995 and 2004, said though Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the CWC semis are bleak but our team must focus on ending the tournament on a positive note.