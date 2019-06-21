FM terms UN’s decision an ‘international vote of confidence for Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said the United Nations’ decision to restore Islamabad’s status as a family station for its staffers was “reflective of Pakistan’s improved law and order situation, for which the country’s security agencies and Foreign Ministry deserved appreciation”.

“This is an international vote of confidence for Pakistan. I congratulated our security agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose efforts at their ends resulted in a big step by the UN,” the Foreign Minister told reporters here, following the UN’s decision.