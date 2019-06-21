Amir of Qatar due in Islamabad Saturday on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to arrive here Saturday on a two-day visit to Pakistan from June 22-23, 2019, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He would be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, a Foreign Office statement said.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had earlier visited Pakistan in March 2015.

During the visit, the Amir of Qatar would hold talks with the prime minister and meet President Dr. Arif Alvi.