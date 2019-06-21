Zardari’s physical remand extended by 11 days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday extended former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s physical remand by 11 days.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought a 14-day extension but the request was turned down by the accountability court.

NAB was given 11-days physical remand of Zardari on June 11, a day after the former president was arrested in the fake accounts case.

The court has ordered Zardari to be presented before the court on June 26.

On June 10, NAB arrested Zardari in the fake bank accounts case from Islamabad after a bench of the Islamabad High Court had rejected a plea filed by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

The case pertains to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders’ private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.

The verdict in the case was initially reserved before the judge announced the 11-day remand.