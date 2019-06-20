Govt to resolve problems facing refugees: Afridi

Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday urged prosperous countries to fulfill their commitments made under UN Charter by helping refugees.

Addressing a conference held to commemorate the World Refugee Day 2019, the minister said it was a pity that 85 percent of the refugees were being hosted by developing nations while the developed countries were not sharing the burden despite being signatories to the UN convention on refugees.

The UNHCR hosted the event largely attended by Afghan refugees, diplomats, journalists and officials from donor organisations. The event was marked by showcasing cultural heritage of Afghan refugees. Before starting his speech, the minister requested the participants to observe one minute of silence for those refugees and migrants who had lost their lives during displacement. Lauding the UNHCR representative and her team for helping the cause of Afghan refugees, the minister said that the world was at a critical juncture. “The emerging and protracted situation such as that we have in Pakistan has a direct and indirect impact on political, socio-economic and environmental and security of the host countries. Let me emphasise that in overall world statistics, 40 percent protracted refugee situation is in Pakistan. But Pakistan, despite not being a signatory to 1951 and the 1967 conventions and protocols of the United Nations on Refugees, has never faltered on its commitment to help refugees,” he said.

He said despite facing financial crunch situation, Pakistan had accommodated refugees who had been coming regularly since 1980.

“This has been our cornerstone to accommodate all and sundry that is in need and who seek help. Over the period of 40 years, we have developed good practices that can be replicated by all actors in the ambit of humanitarianism. Pakistan, despite its meager resources, has provided protection, food, shelter and other necessities with excellent camp management, and adhered to principles to highest standard of hospitality with providing all provision of necessities in health and education and livelihood.”

“Let me share that Pakistan is the first country to develop biometrics identity at access of the refugees. Even a five-year-old child can have full identity under POR. I have a question to ask to all my friends and global partners. Are these issues only the responsibility of the host country alone? Is the burden not to be shared by all other partners? Those who claim of being champions of humanity are not contributing. Why the countries embroiled in their financial hardships have to strive an extra yard at the expense of their own populations?” he asked.

The minister said Afghans valued their national pride and would always resist against any aggressor. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team respect Afghan refugees and honour their traditions and culture. We will restore your pride and would help you get education, health and other facilities. What we need in return is respect for Pakistan, its people, its forces and its flag.”

He said it was a pity that only developing countries were catering to the 85 percent of refugee hosting across the globe. “Everyone has to contribute if we want global peace. In today’s world, governments are raising walls to stop immigrants. 68 percent refugees are living out of camps and are integrated into mainstream society. It is our responsibility to respects and cater to the needs of the refugees. We need to make to sensitise our governments towards the humanitarian issue of refugees,” he added.