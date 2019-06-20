Secretary Labour/HR pays surprise visit to social security hospital

Provincial Secretary Labour and Human Resources Sarah Aslam paid a surprise visit to the social security hospital at Kot Lakhpat. She inspected the emergency and different wards and operation theatre while analysing the arrangements of cleanliness and medical facilities being provided to patients there.

The MS of the hospital briefed secretary labour Sarah Aslam about medical facilities and overall performance of the staff. Sarah Aslam said on this occasion that administration has been directed to look after patients on priority basis. Developmental projects in hospital should be completed in time frame. She further said that workers and their families are being provided best medical facilities in social security hospitals. Compromise over best medical facilities for the families of workers cannot be tolerated at all, she reiterated.

Sarah Aslam further apprised that the data of all patients in social security hospitals is being collected. Later the day, she also visited social security directorate model town and checked online contribution and collection system.