Pakistan to partially eliminate capital punishment: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan was going to revoke the capital punishment for the accused to be extradited from other countries.

“We are amending the penal code of Pakistan to revoke the capital punishment for the accused to be brought back to the country under extradition treaties with other countries”, Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad.

The development came a day after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt declared that the UK would not sign “politically-motivated” extradition treaties with any country. He was speaking during a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart in London.

Qureshi had assured Hunt that his country would not “misuse” any such agreement, if signed.

Islamabad is seeking extradition of several Pakistani nationals, including the founder of Karachi-based ethnic political group Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and a former finance minister, Ishaq Dar on different charges, including murder and money laundering.

Pakistan lifted a de-facto ban on capital punishment in December 2014 following a gruesome militant attack on an army-run school in Peshawar, which killed over 140 people, mostly students.

Since then, over 300 convicts, mostly militants, have been sent to gallows. Currently, there are around 8,000 death row prisoners in Pakistani jails.

Qureshi also told reporters that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani would visit Pakistan on June 27 on the invitation of Premier Imran Khan to hold talks on different issues, including the ongoing peace process in the war-racked country.

Diplomatic ties between the two neighbours remained frosty in recent years with both accusing each other of patronizing and using militants against each other.

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that the government would welcome British investment in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing a forum on CPEC in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that matters pertaining to CPEC had been discussed in his meeting with his British counterpart.

The foreign minister said that the CPEC was a flagship project of the Belt and Road project which was a sprawling concept of trade and connectivity, adding that the Chinese projects were of commercial and public oriented.

Qureshi went on to say that the think tanks of both China and Pakistan were working together for the success of the CPEC, adding that the government was fully committed to the completion of all China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and initiatives on time.

“The first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development and energy generation while in second phase industrial cooperation and socio economic development are our highest priorities. We have set up special economic zones that will help meet these objectives. Cooperation in agriculture between the two countries is increasing at a fast pace.”

“Leadership on both sides is clear that CPEC is a game-changer and holds immense opportunities for the benefit of people, adding that the CPEC will benefit all marginalized areas of Pakistan, especially Balochistan.”

“Cooperation in science and technology with China is also important. CPEC is the beginning of a new dawn that will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity. He said people to people contacts between Pakistan and China are increasing by CPEC.”

Qureshi said the world was now looking towards East, including Pakistan. “New partnerships are emerging in the region and in this context Pakistan is interested in the investment of other countries in CPEC too. During my recent visit to the UK, I also talked about CPEC and the government will welcome British investment in this important project.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Qureshi and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had held the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The dialogue is an institutional mechanism between the two countries to further deepen bilateral relations in the areas of trade and investment, security, education and cultural cooperation. The two leaders reaffirmed their respective country’s commitment to take this relationship forward and work for shared prosperity reinforced by the strong Pakistani Diaspora and friendship between the two nations.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to continue building upon the cooperation within the framework of ESD to take this partnership forward.

Matters related to regional tensions, Pakistan’s progress on FATF and climate change were also discussed during the meeting. The two leaders noted with satisfaction convergence of interest and Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the UK’s understanding and support to Pakistan in these areas.

Both sides agreed to strengthen relations through enhanced bilateral trade links and investment ventures between the two countries.

For enhancing this partnership, the two countries will work together to facilitate business to business contacts, explore niche areas for investment such as tourism, infrastructure development, education and agriculture, improve the business climate and raise awareness about market opportunities in Pakistan.