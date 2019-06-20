CPEC entering expansion phase: Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Thursday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had now entered into the expansion phase. Addressing a forum on CPEC in Islamabad, he said that CPEC was important for progress and development of Pakistan in future and also imperative for promotion of cooperation between the two countries.

He reiterated that Chinese leadership was committed to maintaining strong relations with Pakistan. He said the CPEC think-tank forum was arranged on the will of the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, adding that its purpose was to highlight and project the matters related to CPEC. The ambassador further said that CPEC had created thousands of job opportunities in Pakistan, adding that the people of Pakistan played a key role in CPEC success.