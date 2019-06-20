Bangladesh get breakthrough after Sarkar dismisses Finch in World Cup match against Australia

Australia lost their first wicket in the 21st over when captain Aaron Finch was caught by Rubel Hossain after scoring 53 runs in their World Cup match against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge.

Australia were 121 in 21 overs. Usman Khawaja joined David Warner after Finch’s dismissal by Soumya Sarkar.

Australia had won the toss and decided to bat first.

“It looks like a good surface so we’ll bat first,” said Australia skipper Aaron Finch, fresh from his 153 against Sri Lanka last weekend.

“We’ve played our best cricket in patches but we’ve not been able to put it all together for 100 overs.

“It’s exciting that we’re in the position we are without putting it all together,” he added, with reigning champions Australia currently third in the table with four wins from five games.

Australia made three changes from the side that beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs at the Oval, with fit-again all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa returning in place of batsman Shaun Marsh and fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Bangladesh, who are fifth, with two wins and a no result from five games, made two changes from the side that beat the West Indies by seven wickets at Taunton last time out.

Mohammad Saifuddin (back spasm) and Mosaddek Hossain (shoulder) were ruled out through injury, with Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain coming into the side.

“We would have liked to bat first as well, it’s a good wicket,” said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, the sole survivor on either side from the Tigers’ shock 2005 one-day international win over Australia in Cardiff.

“But we are chasing well in the last few days. The boys are pretty much confident, especially from the last match,” he added after Bangladesh reached a target of 322 against the West Indies thanks mainly to star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s unbeaten 124.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman