Opp protests as PTI MPA seeks inquiry against Sharifs

Pandemonium broke out in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday when a treasury MPA demanded an inquiry into the properties owned by the Sharif family. MPA Sadia Sohail Rana criticised the Sharif brothers and their properties. “The Jati Umra residence of Sharif family was built with public funds. It is the most expensive private residence of the country,” said Sadia Sohail, while criticising the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She was referring to an investigative story run by a newspaper. She urged the government to constitute a commission to probe the properties of Sharif family. She said that these properties must be confiscated and then distributed among the poor. As Sadia continued her tirade against the Sharif family, MPAs of PML-N stood on their seats while chanting slogans against Imran Khan. PML-N MPAs Azma Bukhari, Pir Ashraf Rasol, Mian Rauf and Zaibun Nisa Awan were chanting slogans against the government. They said that the personal residence of Imran Khan in Banigala was also illegal. Sloganeering also started from the treasury benches. MPAs Rana Shehbaz, Wasiq Abbasi, Mahander Pal Singh started chanting slogans against the PML-N leadership. Mian Shafi Muhammad, who was presiding over the session, made repeated attempts to calm the members. However, the situation could not be controlled.

Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who was sitting in his chamber, then returned to the House. “I was in a meeting. The people sitting with me were amused at the way our MPAs behaved in the House,” said Mazari. He expunged all the unparliamentarily words used by both sides.

“Do not disrupt the smooth environment of the House,” the deputy speaker told the MPAs of treasury benches.

PML-N MPA Waris Kallu said that the PTI was deliberately trying to interrupt the proceeding of the House. Opposition members appreciated the role of deputy speaker. Earlier, the PML-N MPAs objected to the presence of Dr Shehbaz Gill in the official gallery, which is a place designated for officers and bureaucrats of the Punjab government.

MPA Samiullah Khan said that if he wanted to sit in the official gallery, then he should also learn some manners. “Anyone sitting in the official gallery cannot participate in the assembly proceedings. However, the man in question is clapping for MPAs. If you want him to clap on the speeches of MPAs, then make an amendment in the rules of procedure as existing laws do not allow him to do so. Bureaucrats sitting here do not give any reaction over the speeches of MPAs,” said Samiullah. Law Minister Raja Basharat and Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said that Dr Shehbaz Gill was the official spokesperson to the Punjab CM. “Therefore, he can sit in the official box and will keep sitting there. You are criticising Dr Shehbaz because he defends his party and leadership. The PML-N is just trying to create a scene,” Zaheeruddin said. Earlier, MPAs from both the treasury and opposition benches participated in the general discussion on the budget. They demanded development schemes for their constituencies. The session will resume again on Thursday afternoon.