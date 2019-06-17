Two cops gunned down in Orangi Town

Two policemen were gunned down on Monday in the city’s Orangi Town area, in what appears to be an act of targeted killing. According to SSP West Shaukat Khatiyan, two officials of the Sindh Police were on routine duty when motorcyclists opened fire on them.

The SSP said that the matter seemed like an incident of targeted killing and was under investigation. Karachi police chief Ameer Sheikh summoned a report from the SSP regarding the incident. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has started an investigation into the case.