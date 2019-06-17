Qureshi, Pompeo discuss regional security

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral relation and regional security, a private news channel reported on Monday.

During the telephonic conversion, Qureshi informed the US counterpart about the progress on the National Action Plan (NAP).

“Relationship between Pakistan and America is important for the progress of peace in the region,” said Qureshi.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan was necessary for the peace and development in the region. He also informed Pompeo about the improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Earlier in the day, Qureshi met British Home Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss matters of mutual interest. The minister, who is on an official trip to London, is also scheduled to hold important meetings with English parliamentarians and the foreign minister.

Both the minister and home secretary discussed matters pertaining to security and illegal immigration in great detail. Pertinent solutions to the menace of money laundering also came under discussion and both the countries showed resolve to curb the challenge together. Both countries showed a willingness to investigate and prosecute accused, alleged and convicted prisoners and suspects through mutual consultation, according to reports. Sajid Javid also hoped for lasting peace in Pakistan.