Don’t compare ‘strikes and match’, ISPR DG schools Indian minister

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor schooled Indian Home Minister Amit Shah as he reminded him not to compare ‘strikes’ to a cricket ‘match’, or else remember Pakistan downing two Indian jets earlier this year.

“Dear @AmitShah yes ur team won a match. Well played. Two things with different denominators can’t be compared. So are strikes & match. If in doubt please see results of our Nowshera counter strikes & response to IAF violation on 27 Feb19 downing two Indian jets. Stay Surprised,” Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor posted on his personal Twitter handle in response to Indian home minister’s congratulatory message to the Indian cricket team after their win over Pakistan in the World Cup clash.

“Another strike on Pakistan by Team India and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” Shah had posted on Twitter on Sunday. He was referring to the aerial combat between the two countries in February, which took place after Indian aircraft on Feb 26 carried out an airstrike on what it alleged was a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

“…and the result is same? IAF strikes failed, two IAF jets shot down, a pilot arrested, Mi17 fratricide, four broad day light successful PAF Noushera counter air strikes, massive casualties along LOC and damage to Indian posts & artillery gun positions… Doctor please…,” Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote in another tweet.

Pakistan had denied that there was any damage or casualties. Independent reporting by multiple local and international outlets who visited the site also found no evidence of a terrorist training camp or of any infrastructure damage.

Following India’s airstrike on Feb 26, the DG ISPR had held a press conference on the same day to debunk India’s claims on the Line of Control (LoC) violation. “Today, the prime minister has asked everyone to get ready for every eventuality. We are all ready. Now it is time for India to wait for our response,” he had asserted. “I said that we will surprise you. Wait for that surprise,” he had added.

The following day, Pakistan Air Force had announced that its jets had flown into occupied Kashmir to demonstrate its capability to respond to any Indian aggression, locked on to military targets, but then spared them. It had later shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace when they tried to give chase to Pakistani jets, capturing an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman. The IAF pilot was later released by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a ‘peace gesture’.