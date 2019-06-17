PTI govt will materialise the dream of a new Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have no agenda and they are trying to hoodwink the people through their criticism for the sake of criticism. They should accept that they have been rejected by the people and have lost their credibility and political future. The opposition should fully realize that people cannot be befooled through lies.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that corruption remained at its peak during the tenure of previous rulers and the national resources were wasted mercilessly on wrong projects. The previous rulers prioritized their personal interests instead of giving preference to the interest of the country. However, there is no room for any corruption or corrupt elements in the new Pakistan. He said that the foundation of the new Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister and added that people are fully aware of the loot and plunder made in the previous tenures.

The former rulers are reaping today what they had sown earlier, he said. Those who enjoyed at the expense of the public money could not be the leaders and if the foreign loans would have been used correctly, the state of affairs would have been different today. He said that the government is working with full commitment and passion to save the country from difficult circumstances. The PTI government is fully focused on the provision of necessary facilities of life to the people and unprecedented steps have been taken for the welfare of the people. He said the country is moving forward in the right direction and a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in a short span of time.

Punjab govt believes in equal distribution of resources: Punjab CM

The Chief Minister reiterated that the PTI government will materialize the dream of a new Pakistan as it has come into power with the agenda of public service. There is nothing important than the public welfare, he added. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also reiterated that his government believes in the fair distribution of resources. Buzdar said that rights of people of South Punjab have been neglected in the past but it time to address grievances of the masses.

The CM assured that funds allocated for South Punjab will neither be used in any other project nor to any other city or province as Punjab cabinet has accorded approval to this decision. He further said that the incumbent government has allocated thirty-five percent in development budget for South Punjab. Usman Buzdar said in the previous tenure, deprivation of South Punjab extolled but it is for sure that PTI government will fulfill the promises made to the people and will complete sustainable development in southern Punjab.

Earlier on June 14, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Punjab government had presented its first budget for the fiscal year-2019-20 in the provincial assembly. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht unveiled the budget with a total outlay of over Rs2,300 bn for the next fiscal year in the assembly.

Jawan Bakht had said that out of total volume, Rs350 bn rupees were reserved for development while Rs1,717 bn rupees for the non-development purpose. He further said, “An estimate of collections worth 1,990 billion rupees has been ascertained for general revenue receipts.”